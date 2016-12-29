Adam Bowles - MMJ / Weather Anchor

My name is Adam Bowles. I am from Olive Branch,MS. I majored in Broadcast Meteorology in Mississippi State University before I landed my first job here at 23ABC Bakersfield.

When I am not on the green screen, I love everything outdoors; hiking, scuba diving, zip lining, working out, and exploring the outdoors, are my go to hobbies.

On the side, I also love to sing and perform at gigs thanks to my background on stage and in front of the microphone when I was a kid and growing up through college.

You may catch me singing at a local venue around the area!