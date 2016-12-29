Adam Bowles - MMJ / Weather Anchor

1:14 PM, Dec 29, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

My name is Adam Bowles.  I am from Olive Branch,MS.  I majored in Broadcast Meteorology in Mississippi State University before I landed my first job here at 23ABC Bakersfield. 

When I am not on the green screen, I love everything outdoors; hiking, scuba diving, zip lining, working out, and exploring the outdoors, are my go to hobbies. 

On the side, I also love to sing and perform at gigs thanks to my background on stage and in front of the microphone when I was a kid and growing up through college. 

You may catch me singing at a local venue around the area!

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News