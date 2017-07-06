Email: James.Johnson@kero.com

Birthplace: Germany, Bitburg

Education: University Of Nevada Las Vegas, UNLV

Current Position/Job Duties: Multi Media Journalist

Previous Work Experience: MMJ

Joined 23ABCnews: July 1st, 2015

Most Memorable Stories: Working along the Mexican border and the surge of migrants coming from Central America

Awards/Honors: Emmy for editing "Disaster at the Track".

News Philosophy: Work hard and keep people informed on what's going on

Favorite Sports Teams: Chicago Bulls

Favorite Music: Hip Hop/R&B/Top hits

Favorite Movies: Anything with a good story and lots of action.

Favorite Programs: Walking Dead

Hobbies/Interests: Basketball, traveling, music, and movies

Something Most People don't know about me: I played the violin for 4 years

On the weekends I love to: hangout with family and cookout

