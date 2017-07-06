James Johnson - MMJ

2:07 PM, Jul 9, 2015
42 mins ago
Email:  James.Johnson@kero.com
Birthplace:  Germany, Bitburg
Education:  University Of Nevada Las Vegas, UNLV
Current Position/Job Duties:   Multi Media Journalist
Previous Work Experience:  MMJ
Joined 23ABCnews:  July 1st, 2015
Most Memorable Stories:  Working along the Mexican border and the surge of migrants coming from Central America  
Awards/Honors:  Emmy for editing "Disaster at the Track". 
News Philosophy:  Work hard and keep people informed on what's going on
Favorite Sports Teams:  Chicago Bulls
Favorite Music:  Hip Hop/R&B/Top hits
Favorite Movies:  Anything with a good story and lots of action. 
Favorite Programs:  Walking Dead
Hobbies/Interests:  Basketball, traveling, music, and movies
Something Most People don't know about me:  I played the violin for 4 years
On the weekends I love to:  hangout with family and cookout
 

