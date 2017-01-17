Stephen Hicks - Sports Director

Email: stephen.hicks@kero.com
Twitter: StephenHicks23
Facebook: Stephen Hicks 23ABC
Birthplace: Ventura, CA
Education: Bachelor's degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Current Position/Job Duties: Multimedia Journalist
Previous Work Experience: Washington D.C. Correspondent for Cronkite News
Joined 23ABCnews: January 5, 2015
Most Memorable Stories: Honor Flight Arizona & a new memorial for disabled veterans in Washington D.C.
News Philosophy: Bringing a voice to the voiceless.
Role Models: Colin Cowherd, Bob Dotson, Paul Calvisi-ABC15, Tom Fergus FOX10-AZ
Favorite Sports Teams: Chelsea F.C., Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals
Favorite Music: Jack Johnson & John Mayer
Favorite Movies: The Lord of the Rings
Favorite Programs: House of Cards, Suits & Psych
Favorite Books: The Lord of the Rings
Hobbies/Interests: Playing guitar, golf and soccer. 
Pets: None.
Something Most People don't know about me: Played college golf for two years!
What I like best about Southern California: How close we are to the beach!
On the weekends I love to: Watch sports and explore new places.
You're most likely to see me around town:  Playing golf, hiking or trying new restaurants.

