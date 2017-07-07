Opioid perscriptions have dropped by double digits, CDC says

"It's not bad news," he said of the CDC report. "But it's not a ringing sound of victory either."
O'Shea says addicts are having a harder time getting their prescription opioids, so they are moving to other drugs.
"Because the prescriptions are dropping, we're seeing an increase in heroin," he said via Skype from Nashville, Tennessee. "Heroin is getting stronger and stronger because it's cheaper and easier to get."
O'Shea says a stronger emphasis also needs to be placed on treating the mental health of addicts, not just the substance.