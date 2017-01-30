Immigration ban: All the latest developments

Light fog
HI: 65°
LO: 45°
HI: 68°
LO: 42°
HI: 66°
LO: 46°
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; color: #1a1a1a; -webkit-text-stroke: #1a1a1a}
span.s1 {font-kerning: none}
Demonstrators gather near The White House to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim countries on Jan. 29, 2017, in Washington, D.C. President Trump signed the controversial executive order that halted refugees and residents from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
According to police, two gunmen opened fire inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre on Sunday night.
The death of a U.S. service member in Yemen is the first known military combat death under the Trump administration.
Newsy spoke to Russian opposition leader Ilya Yashin, who's trying to tell the world about Russian President Vladimir Putin's "hybrid war."
After President Donald Trump barred Iranians from entering the U.S, Iran said it would ban all U.S. citizens from coming to its country.