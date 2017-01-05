It's Almost Moving Day at the White House

Light rain
The Capitol will be adorned with stars and stripes come Inauguration Day. (Photo by Scott Andrews-Pool/Getty Images)
January 20th is Inauguration Day. It’s also moving day at the White House.
Jimmy talks with Anita McBride, who was part of three presidential transitions, and with presidential historian Jeffrey Engel about when transitions don’t go so smoothly.
For interested listeners, here’s the letter George H.W. Bush wrote to then incoming president Bill Clinton that we mention in the podcast:
The mayor of one Paris district says the effect of Airbnb has been a "catastrophe."
The case of Sgt. Elor Azaria has been closely watched in Israel and drew even deeper divisions — including among Israelis.
1.6 million people in China die every year because of air pollution, so many people protect themselves using face masks.
Citizens organize, block roads and march in the streets to protest Mexico's deregulation of gasoline that caused a price jump of up to 20 percent.