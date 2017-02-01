Breaking news: Beyonce is pregnant with twins

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

This is alluding that she is pregnant with twins. This bare-belly shot also will put down any rumors that she is not having the baby herself. During her last pregnancy, word spread falsey accusing the singer for using a surrogate.

