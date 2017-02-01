Breaking news: Beyonce is pregnant with twins

Beyonce shares photo she is having twins

Jada Montemarano
10:57 AM, Feb 1, 2017
5 hours ago

February 1, 2017 - Here is the Instagram post that Beyonce just shared:

 

 

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

 

This is alluding that she is pregnant with twins. This bare-belly shot also will put down any rumors that she is not having the baby herself. During her last pregnancy, word spread falsey accusing the singer for using a surrogate. 

 

Follow Jada Montemarano on Twitter and Instagram @JadaMontemarano

or on Facebook @JadaMontemarano

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top