Mark your calendars! Disney announced on Tuesday that the much anticipated Frozen 2 will be released on November 27, 2019, exactly 6 years after the first movie to the day.

Disney also announced release dates for every upcoming movie through 202, including two Avengers films, Toy Story 4, a live action Lion King film and a new Indiana Jones movie.

Below is Disney's full list of upcoming films.

2017 Films

5/5/17 GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2 (3D)

5/26/17 PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES (3D)

6/16/17 CARS 3 (3D)

11/3/17 THOR: RAGNAROK (3D)

Wed 11/22/17 COCO (3D)

12/15/17 STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (3D)

2018 Films

2/16/18 BLACK PANTHER (3D)

3/9/18 A WRINKLE IN TIME (3D)

4/6/18 MAGIC CAMP

5/4/18 AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR (3D)

5/25/18 UNTITLED HAN SOLO STAR WARS ANTHOLOGY FILM (3D)

6/15/18 THE INCREDIBLES 2 (3D)

7/6/18 ANT-MAN AND THE WASP (3D)

8/3/18 UNTITLED DISNEY FAIRY TALE (Live Action)

11/2/18 MULAN (Live Action) (3D)

Wed 11/21/18 RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2 (3D)

Tues 12/25/18 MARY POPPINS RETURNS

2019 Films

3/8/19 CAPTAIN MARVEL (3D)

3/29/19 UNTITLED DISNEY FAIRY TALE (Live Action)

4/12/19 UNTITLED DISNEYTOON STUDIOS

5/3/19 UNTITLED AVENGERS (3D)

5/24/19 STAR WARS: EPISODE IX (3D)

6/21/19 TOY STORY 4 (3D)

7/19/19 THE LION KING (Live Action) (3D)

8/9/19 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

11/8/19 UNTITLED DISNEY FAIRY TALE (Live Action)

Wed 11/27/19 FROZEN 2 (3D)

12/20/19 UNTITLED DISNEY FAIRY TALE (Live Action)

2020 Films

3/13/20 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (3D)

4/3/20 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

5/1/20 UNTITLED MARVEL (3D)

6/19/20 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (3D)

7/10/20 UNTITLED INDIANA JONES

8/7/20 UNTITLED MARVEL (3D)

11/6/20 UNTITLED MARVEL (3D)

Wed 11/25/20 GIGANTIC (3D)

2021 Films

3/12/21 UNTITLED DISNEY LIVE ACTION

6/18/21 UNTITLED PIXAR ANIMATION (3D)

Wed 11/24/21 UNTITLED DISNEY ANIMATION (3D)