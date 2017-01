January 27, 2017 - Dolly Parton shares video on her Facebook page. She wrote "It warms my heart to see how music reaches even the littlest country music fans! Maybe we'll see this little one on the Grande Ole Opry stage some day!"

The video is of baby Sophia singing 'Jolene.' This viral video is sure to make you smile. To watch the whole thing go to Jada Montemarano's Twitter @JadaMontemarano.

Also follow her on Instagram @JadaMontemarano and on Facebook @JadaMontemarano23ABC