Donnie Wahlberg leaves $500 tip at Waffle House

What happens when Donnie Wahlberg stops at a Waffle House? Big tips and happy employees.

The New Kids on the Block singer and “Blue Bloods” star dined at a Waffle House in Edgewood, Maryland early Monday during the band’s the Total Package Tour, and left a $500 tip for three workers.

He even tweeted a couple of selfies after the meal saying, “Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse!”