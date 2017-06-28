Donnie Wahlberg leaves $500 tip at Waffle House

WMAR Staff
8:43 AM, Jun 28, 2017
Donnie Walhberg stopped by the Waffle House in Edgewood and left three employees a $500 tip. 

What happens when Donnie Wahlberg stops at a Waffle House? Big tips and happy employees.

The New Kids on the Block singer and “Blue Bloods” star dined at a Waffle House in Edgewood, Maryland early Monday during the band’s the Total Package Tour, and left a $500 tip for three workers.

He even tweeted a couple of selfies after the meal saying, “Great crew at @WaffleHouse in Edgewater MD! Thanks for the awesome service! Night made! #WaffleHouse!”

 

