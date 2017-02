January 31, 2017 - "Beauty and the Beast" will be in theaters March 17th and the final trailer has been shared to the world. It features many of the characters, the rose, and that famous dancing scene. The other focus of this video is "Tale As Old As Time" sung by Ariana Grande and John Legend.

The full trailer can be seen here: https://www.facebook.com/DisneyBeautyAndTheBeast/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE

