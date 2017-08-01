Garth Brooks' daughter gets engaged at his show

Fair
HI: 105°
LO: 83°
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Garth Brooks speaks onstage at the HGTV Lodge during CMA Music Fest on June 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for HGTV)
Garth Brooks fans in the stands aren't the only ones getting engaged at Garth Brooks concerts — his youngest daughter, Allie, was recently engaged at her dad's concert Saturday night in Los Angeles.
Allie Brooks' boyfriend, Jonathan Roberts, popped the question as she came off stage. He posted a video of the engagement event on Facebook.
Maybe Garth will pay for the honeymoon - like he did another couple recently.