Miss France wins this year's Miss Universe pageant

Miss Universe is crowned with no mistakes

Jada Montemarano
10:52 AM, Jan 30, 2017

Miss France takes the title of Miss Universe for 2017, and no Steve Harvey did not make a mistake this year!

January 30, 2017 - After last year's Miss Universe tragedy, Steve Harvey made no mistakes in crowning this year's winner. He awarded the highest pageant honor to Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, who beat runner-ups Haiti and Colombia.

Miss Colombia did take a jab at Harvey for accidentally crowning Colombia last year, instead of the real winner Miss Philippines. Andrea Tovar said that people in Colombia hate him, but she loves him. Let me know if you think that Miss France deserved the win on Twitter and Instagram @JadaMontemarano or on Facebook @JadaMontemarano23ABC

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top