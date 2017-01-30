Miss France wins this year's Miss Universe pageant

January 30, 2017 - After last year's Miss Universe tragedy, Steve Harvey made no mistakes in crowning this year's winner. He awarded the highest pageant honor to Miss France, Iris Mittenaere, who beat runner-ups Haiti and Colombia.

Miss Colombia did take a jab at Harvey for accidentally crowning Colombia last year, instead of the real winner Miss Philippines. Andrea Tovar said that people in Colombia hate him, but she loves him.