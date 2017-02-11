Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina

Adam Bowles
7:24 AM, Feb 11, 2017
Hanahan,S.C. - In South Carolina, residents stumbled upon an unusual sight.....an orange alligator!

In Hanahan, this interesting gator was spotted in a local pond numerous times recently.  The alligator measured up to 4-5 feet in length.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the color may have come from the environment where the alligator recently visited like a rusty pipe.  This could have caused the unusual color dyeing the skin.  Experts say the alligator should return to its normal shade of color soon.

