January 24, 2017 - After the Oscar nominations were announced, many reacted on Twitter to the upsets and surprises. Jada Montemarano noticed many were shocked that Amy Adams did not get a nomination for best actress. La La Land also tied with Titanic for most Oscar nominations at 14 and Meryl Streep now has been nominated for a total of 20 nominations in her career.

Follow Jada on Twitter and Instagram @JadaMontemarano

and on Facebook @JadaMontemarano23ABC