SisQó releases remix of 'Thong Song' in support of LeBron James as NBA MVP

CLEVELAND - SisQó, who fronted the group Dru Hill and later became a solo artist, decided it was time to put the world on notice.

This is LeBron James' year.

The R&B singer and songwriter who made it big in the mid and late 1990s really wants James to get the NBA MVP nod.

Since "thong" rhymes with LeBron (or at least "Bron"), SisQó decided to remix his 2000 hit, "Thong Song." It includes praise for Cavs star James--after dissing and dismissing other MVP candidates.

For example:

"Harding could be MVP, but he coughs up the ball and he don't play D"

"Westbrook been really hot, then again he missed a million shots"

SisQó debuted the song on the show "The Herd with Colin Cowherd."

WATCH: "SisQó - LeBron Song (Thong Song Parody)

