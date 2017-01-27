Taylor Swift drops new music video with Zayn for 'I Don't Want To Live Forever'

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik debuted a steamy new music video for "I Don't Want To Live Forever" on Thursday evening.

It has been almost a year since the pop star released a new music video so fans quickly celebrated a tease of the release on social media earlier in the week.

The music video, straight from Fifty Shades Darker, reveals an electric and edgy side for the two artists.

The latest installment in the Fifty Shades franchise hits the box office just in time for Valentine's Day on February 10.

Fans welcome more Swift music news after quiet 2016

It's a busy month for Swift who has been noticeably quiet on new projects since coming off a record-setting 1989 World Tour.

She performed her single, "Out of the Woods", early in the year at the Grammy Awards and had another headline-making performance during her only full concert in October at Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend.

Swift is scheduled for her only announced performance of 2017 the night before the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas. Fans had to win their way into Swift's performance which is part of a three-night performance series at Club Nomadic.