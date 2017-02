February 8, 2017 - The Magic School Bus will return to households thanks to Netflix. The reboot will be titled The Magic School Bus Rides Again and it will be a modernization of the original. This time the zany Ms. Frizzle will be voiced by comedian Kate McKinnon.

