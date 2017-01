January 27, 2017 - Gerber announced their 2017 Gerber Baby! This 7-month-old from Ohio will be in the advertisements this year. His name is Riley Shines and he beat out 110,000 other contestants. Gerber's social media account will be following his year as the Gerber Baby. Check out their Twitter by following Jada Montemarano on Twitter and on Instagram @JadaMontemarano, also on Facebook @JadaMontemarano23ABC