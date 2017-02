February 3, 2017 - While Mr. Clean is on vacation, Mike Jackson has been chosen to replace him! Jackson beat out many who auditioned either live or through YouTube submission. The new Mr. Clean will make his debut during a Super Bowl commercial this Sunday. Jackson said in a press release, "While it is impossible to replace the iconic Mr. Clean, I’m excited for the opportunity to help people tackle the most seemingly impossible messes while he’s away."

