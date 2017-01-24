Top category Oscar nominees announced

January 24, 2017 - The Oscar nominees are here. Jada Montemarano announces the top nominations in this year's Academy Awards. The winners are:

Best Picture:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck

Ryan Gosling

Andrew Garfield

Viggo Mortensen

Denzel Washington

Best Actress:

Isabelle Huppert

Ruth Negga

Emma Stone

Natalie Portman

Meryl Streep

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali

Jeff Bridges

Lucas Hedges

Dev Patel

Michael Shannon

Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis

Naomie Harris

Nicole Kidman

Octavia Spencer

Michelle Williams

