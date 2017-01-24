Top category Oscar nominees announced

Clear
Oscar nominees announced
January 24, 2017 - The Oscar nominees are here. Jada Montemarano announces the top nominations in this year's Academy Awards. The winners are:
Best Picture:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Moonlight
Best Actor:
Casey Affleck
Ryan Gosling
Andrew Garfield
Viggo Mortensen
Denzel Washington
Best Actress:
Isabelle Huppert
Ruth Negga
Emma Stone
Natalie Portman
Meryl Streep
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali
Jeff Bridges
Lucas Hedges
Dev Patel
Michael Shannon
Best Supporting Actress:
Viola Davis
Naomie Harris
Nicole Kidman
Octavia Spencer
Michelle Williams
