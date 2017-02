February 3, 2017 - The NFL shared a video on Twitter that tells of the time when Vladimir Putin took Robert Kraft's Super Bowl ring. Kraft explained how he went on a business trip with his friend Sandy Weill to Russia where he met the President. Kraft showed Putin the ring during this meeting and Putin decided to try it on saying "he sort of enjoyed it." Kraft never saw the 3rd ring out of the 4 total again!

