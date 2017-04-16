What stores are open Easter Sunday?

BAKERSFIELD, CA - https://www.facebook.com/AdamBowles23ABC/

Need to grab something before heading to to Grandma's on Sunday? Keep in mind that not all stores will be open on Easter Sunday.

Easter is unlike a lot of holidays because some stores will be open, but some give their employees the day off. That means half the stores in a mall may be open, while the other half will be dark.

It's also a day many people end up frustrated, showing up to an empty parking lot when they need something in the store.

Closed businesses

Stores that will be closed Easter Sunday 2017 include:

Target

Dillard's

Macy's

JC Penney

Nordstrom

TJ Maxx/ Marshalls

Best Buy

Costco

Sam's club

Michael's Stores

Publix supermarkets (one of the few big grocery stores that will be closed)

Open Businesses

Stores open, though hours may be limited, include:

Kroger supermarkets

Giant Eagle supermarkets

Safeway supermarkets

CVS, Walgreens, and Rite-Aid

Walmart

Home Depot

Lowe's

Sears

Most stores specializing in Spring gardening, such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Sears and Walmart will be open, as many people will be working in their yards after they finish off their Easter ham.