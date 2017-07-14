Here's how much alcohol your wine contains

Depending on your drinking preferences, you may view this as good news or bad news, but wine drinkers take note: The alcohol content in wine is on the rise.

Marine Old, the coauthor of “He Said Beer, She Said Wine,” told Real Simple that winemakers are being pressured by critics to produce rich wines with intense flavors.

In order to achieve this, winemakers need riper grapes, so they’ve been leaving the vine attached to their grapes longer, which in turn creates a fuller-bodied wine with a higher alcohol content.

So how much alcohol is in your favorite bottle of wine? Here is a handy breakdown to give you a general idea of the alcohol content in many of the more populars types of sparkling, red, white and rosé wines.

Wines With A Low Alcohol Content

These wines have an alcohol content of 12.5 percent or less.

Sparkling:

Italian Prosecco

Italian Asti

White:

French Vouvray and Muscadet

German Riesling

Portuguese Vinho Verde

Rosé:

California White Zinfandel

Portuguese rosé

Wines With A Moderately Low Alcohol Content

These wines have an alcohol content ranging from 12.5 percent to 13.5 percent.

Sparkling:

California sparkling wines

French Champagne

Spanish Cava

White:

Austrian Grüner Veltliner

Australian Riesling

French Alsace white

French Loire and Bordeaux whites

French white Burgundy

Italian Pinot Grigio

New York Riesling

New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc

Oregon Pinot Gris

South African Sauvignon Blanc

Spanish Albarino

Spanish Verdejo

Rosé:

French rosé

Spanish rosé

Red:

French Beaujolais and Burgundy

French Bordeaux

Italian Chianti and Sangiovese

Spanish Rioja

Wines With A Higher Alcohol Content These wines contain anywhere from 13.5 percent to 14.5 percent alcohol. White: Australian Chardonnay

California Chardonnay

California Pinot Gris

California Sauvignon Blanc

California Viognier

Chilean Chardonnay

French Sauternes

South African Chenin Blanc Red: Argentine Malbec

Australian Shiraz

California Cabernet Sauvignon

California Pinot Noir

California Syrah

Chilean Merlot

French Rhône red

Italian Barolo

Italian Primitivo

Italian Negroamaro

Italian Nero D’Avola Wines With The Highest Alcohol Content These wines have an alcohol content that is 14.5 percent or greater, meaning you’re probably going to feel it much faster than if you were to have a glass of any of the wine listed with a lower alcohol content. White (Note: Most of the white wines that top this list are fortified, meaning spirits are added to them): French Muscat de Beaumes-de-Venise (fortified)

Portuguese Madeira (fortified)

Spanish sherry (fortified)

Some California Chardonnay Red: California Petite Sirah

California Zinfandel

Italian Amarone

Portuguese port (fortified) Note that there are always exceptions to the alcohol contents listed above, so if you want to be certain you know how much alcohol you’re drinking, make sure to look for the alcohol-by-volume (ABV) percentage on your wine’s label.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.