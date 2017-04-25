Beyoncé launches "Formation Scholars" scholarship program in honor of Lemonade's 1-year anniversary

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of Lemonade, Beyonce announced a new scholarship initiative.

The Formation Scholars scholarship program will award four scholarships annually beginning with the 2017-2018 school year.

It is geared toward supporting incoming female students in their pursuit of creative arts, music, literature or African-American Studies. Moreover, it aims to “encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident,” a statement reads.

This new initiative is in partnership with Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design, and Spelman College. One student from each college institution will be awarded.