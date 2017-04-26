April 26 is National Child Vehicular Heatstroke Awareness and Prevention Day

April 26th is National Child Vehicular Heatstroke Awareness and Prevention Day.

Heatstroke is the most serious form of heat injury and is considered a medical emergency.

According to KidsAndCars.org, on average, 37 children die of heatstroke in hot cars every year. Experts say these tragic accidents are 100 percent preventable. Summer is still a couple of months away. However, five children under the age of three have already lost their lives due to being trapped in hot cars.

In 2002, Kaitlyn's Law was enacted as a result of the death of 6-month-old Kaitlyn Russell, who was left unattended in 100 degree heat by her babysitter for several hours only to be found dead thereafter. Kaitlyn's Law makes it illegal for children aged six years or younger to be left unattended in a vehicle without supervision of a person who is 12 years or older.

KidsAndCars.org believes education and technology can help prevent heat stroke tragedies. Parents and caregivers can use the following safety tips: