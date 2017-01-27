First step successful in growing human organs inside animals

Cells growing inside pig can lead to organ growth

Jada Montemarano
9:54 AM, Jan 27, 2017

A new study successfully grew human cells inside of a pig embryo. This is one step closer to growing human organs inside of animals.

january 27, 2017 - Scientists were able to successfully grow human cells inside of a pig. This is the first step in growing human organs inside of animals. This could lead to easier organ transplants in the future.

 

