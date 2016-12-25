A new Christmas classic? Chewbacca roars out 'Silent Night'

Clear
HI: 56°
LO: 42°
HI: 55°
LO: 35°
HI: 58°
LO: 37°
LOS ANGELES - Chewbacca is no Bing Crosby, but the Wookie's rendition of "Silent Night" is adding some "Star Wars" flair to the Christmas classic.
The site How It Should Have Ended re-mixed audio of Chewie's grunts and growls with clips from several "Star Wars" films to create a video that has been watched nearly 2.5 million times on YouTube.
(For added comedy, turn on YouTube's closed captions.)
The parody song was first created as a joke in 1999 by web designer Scott Anderson, who writes on his website that he made it for a parody Christmas album, "Christmas With Chewbacca."
The song has made the rounds online for several years.
The 90-year-old has been recovering from a "heavy cold," according to Buckingham Palace.
A senior Iranian official said he expects to pay half-price on a deal with Boeing for 80 airplanes.
The aircraft was en route to Syria when it crashed in the Black Sea.
Nigeria's president congratulated the country's army for taking Boko Haram's main encampment, sending terrorists on the run.