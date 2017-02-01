Kevin Hart creating 'Black Man's Guide to History' for History Channel

Clear
HI: 66°
LO: 51°
LO: 48°
HI: 67°
LO: 52°
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Eniko Parrish and actor Kevin Hart react at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)
Black innovators will be the focus of "Kevin Hart Presents: "The Black Man's Guide to History."
The show will highlight important achievements in black history not connected to slavery or oppression. The comedian's show will air on the History Channel.
Israel plans to build more settlements on the West Bank, even though police forcibly removed some 40 families from the Amona settlement.
Because President Trump hasn't fully divested, this is still a problem.
The cable news outlet tweeted Monday that the suspect in the Quebec City mosque attack was "of Moroccan origin." The suspect is French-Canadian.
Ukraine's president cut a meeting in Germany short as the conflict with Russia ramps back up.