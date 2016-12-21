Quiz: How well do you know holiday movie quotes?

Marie Rossiter
7:51 AM, Dec 21, 2016

The Santa Clause movie.

You watch them every year, but can you remember some of the most famous lines from these classic holiday films and specials?

Test your memory to see how well you score!

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

US | World News