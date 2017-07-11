Amazon's popular Instant Pot deal is back today

Last year, one of the most purchased items during Amazon Prime Day in the United States was an Instant Pot pressure cooker.

Members bought more than 215,000 of them.

Today, a similar deal is back. Amazon Prime Day 2017 is in full swing, and the Instant Pot DUO80 is reduced to $89.99. The regular price is $129.99.

The Instant Pot Plus is also discounted today.

Last year's deal was the Instant Pot DUO60, which is not on sale today but costs $99.95 at regular price.

As of 9 a.m. Eastern, the Instant Pot DUO80 pressure cooker featuring 14 smart programs and accessories was in stock and available for one-day shipping.

In 2016, Amazon Prime Day's orders rose 60 percent over the previous year worldwide. Amazon rolled out new discounts as often as every five minutes throughout the day.

The company said it sold more than 2 million toys, 1 million pairs of shoes and more than 200,000 headphones on the day in 2016.

Some of the biggest selling items around the world on Amazon Prime Day 2016, according to Amazon, were:

• U.S.: Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker

• UK: Oral-B Pro 6000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity and Smart Series

• Spain: SanDisk USB memory stick

• Japan: Calbee Breakfast Cereal 800 grams

• Italy: Lexar JumpDrive

• Germany and Austria: Tefal Jamie Oliver Frying Pan

• France and Belgium: Game of Thrones DVD - season 1 to 4

• Canada: Sennheiser HD 598 Special-Edition Over-Ear Headphones

