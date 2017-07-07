World Chocolate Day is July 7: Let's celebrate with some facts

Today is so sweet: It's World Chocolate Day. Eat up!

If you do, you'll be adding to the billions spent on the confection — the National Retail Federation says more than $1 billion is spent on chocolate and candy on Valentine's Day alone.

There are actually four times a year people in the U.S. give a giant shout-out to chocolate. Aside from July 7, World Chocolate Day, we honor it again via International Chocolate Day on Sept. 13, National Chocolate Day via the National Confectioners Association on Oct. 28 and for an entire month in February — National Chocolate Lovers' Month.

