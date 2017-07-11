The best and worst things to buy on Amazon Prime Day

Neither one is a Black Friday price, but it's not bad if you need a TV now.
But if If you really want a specific TV, set an alert for it, in the event Amazon slashes the price later today.
Amazon will be putting a few laptops on sale during the day, but the big laptop sales start in another week for back-to-school.
The best HDTV sales will come in November, during Black Friday and holiday sales, according to DealNews.com.
Instant Deals
Amazon is also running hourly deals for Prime members. Look for "trending deals," and you will find lots of home and beauty products for 30% to 70% off. Deals will change constantly.
You want to find something that interests you, then buy it when it comes up (watch the clock). Don't buy it in advance or you won't get the special price.
Other retailers fighting back
Finally, be sure to check Best Buy and Walmart, which are running sales of their own today. Before you purchase a TV or gadget on Amazon today, enter the product item number into Walmart's web site (or even better, into Google).
You may find the item for even less on a competitor's site, so you don't waste your money.
The E.W. Scripps Company gets commissions for purchases through links in this story.
“Don't Waste Your Money” is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. (“Scripps”).