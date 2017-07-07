Warning signs your job is in jeopardy

Fair
John Matarese lists the signs your boss may want you to leave
The economy is strong, and companies are hiring. So why didn't you get a raise?
It may be because the boss would like you to leave, according to a new report listing the hints that your job could be in jeopardy.
Remember the movie "Office Space?"
Did you ever feel like Milton, the bespectacled bean counter in the movie "Office Space" who's snubbed by the boss and pushed farther and farther away from the action?
Business Insider lists some of the warning signs that you may be on the way out.
Among them:
Warning sign No. 1
The top indication you may be let go soon:
Either he is on your case all the time, or he asks you to document everything you do, or he simply ignores you and won't look you in the eye when he walks by.
You may want to start looking for a new boss, so you don't end up like Milton.
The good news is that if you're not feeling comfortable with your work environment, this is one of the best times to look for a new job.
Unemployment is low, many companies need workers, and that way you don't waste your money
