What Uber, Airbnb, Lyft, TaskRabbit, Etsy and other side gigs really pay

Thanks to that smartphone in your pocket, and an instant connection to potential customers, you can now drive your car, rent out your home or do tasks for people to make money.



But how much can you really make, working a side gig for Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, TaskRabbit, Etsy or other services?



A study claims you may not take home much of a salary if you are not completely committed to it.



Despite reports of people earning $100,000 a year at some of these services, a new report finds that 85% of side gig workers earn less than $500 a month.



The California based loan provider Earnest analyzed thousands of loan applications, and found the average pay of many gig economy jobs.

Airbnb paid the most, with a median income of $440 a month.

Lyft: median income of $210 a month.

Uber: medial income of $155 per month.

Task Rabbit: $100 a month.

Door Dash (a food delivery app): median income of $100 a month.

Etsy: median income of $40 a month.

It's important to note that there Earnest found a wide range of earnings—some Airbnb hosts, for example, made over $10,000 a month.

Why side gigs are so popular

Why are so many people taking on these side jobs?



It's not necessarily because they want to meet people, but because their regular job doesn't pay enough to make ends meet or pay off college loans.

A Washington Post report says if you have to work two or three jobs, $100 dollars a month is not going to get you too far.



Bottom line: The gig economy can bring in a few bucks, but to earn significant cash it's going to have to be close to a full time job.

