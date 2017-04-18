Throughout the last five years, millions of Americans have answered their landlines, only to be greeted by "Rachel from card services" — the original robocall personality.
Rachel still resurfaces every now and then, but she has now been replaced by a giggling young woman named "Emily."
A typical call goes like this: "Hello! (pause) Oh hi there! (pause) Oh I am so sorry about that, I was having a little problem with my headset. Anyway, my name is Emily."
"I picked it up, and it's dead for just a couple of seconds, and then a girl comes on, with a very nice voice and says 'can you hear me?' Marian Diana said. "It's always: 'Can you hear me? Wait, I have to fix my headset."
The worst part? Emily primarily calls cell phones.
Several State Attorney General offices originally worried that saying "yes" to Emily's questions could lead to an unexpected credit card charge — or worse. Luckily, Emily's calls aren't that advanced.
According to Snopes there are no reports of anyone having money or their identity stolen by saying "yes" to Emily's question. Callers would need to give their credit card or social security number in order for any damage to be done, Snopes says.