'Can you hear me' scam: Is it real or just a hoax?

Snopes points out they would also need a person's credit card or Social Security number to cause serious damage.
Still, A.G.'s offices and the BBB say it is better to be safe than sorry. They say until they figure out who is behind this, you should follow Diana's lead and never say "Yes," or anything for that matter.
