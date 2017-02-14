Discount dress websites could lead to overpaying

Many shoppers don't realize at first why these sites are different from trusted retailers like Kohls, Macy's or Nordstorm: Ease of returns.
Those stores all allow easy returns. Many of these dress sites are in China, and there's often no cheap way to make a return.
Women report return shipping fees as high as $75, making it cheaper to just throw the dress away than to try and exchange it. That's why the Better Business Bureau gives several of these online dress sellers an "F" rating, for tough returns and unanswered complaints.
