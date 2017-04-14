Which stores are open on Easter Sunday?

John Matarese
3:49 PM, Apr 14, 2017
4:04 PM, Apr 14, 2017

Need to grab something before heading to to Grandma's on Sunday? Keep in mind that not all stores will be open on Easter Sunday.

Easter is unlike a lot of holidays because some stores will be open, but some give their employees the day off. That means half the stores in a mall may be open, while the other half will be dark.

It's also a day many people end up frustrated, showing up to an empty parking lot when they need something in the store.

Closed businesses

Stores that will be closed Easter Sunday 2017 include:

  • Target
  • Dillard's
  • Macy's
  • JC Penney
  • Nordstrom
  • TJ Maxx/ Marshalls
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Sam's club
  • Michael's Stores
  • Publix supermarkets (one of the few big grocery stores that will be closed)

Open Businesses

Stores open, though hours may be limited, include:

  • Kroger supermarkets
  • Giant Eagle supermarkets
  • Safeway supermarkets
  • CVS, Walgreens, and Rite-Aid
  • Walmart
  • Home Depot
  • Lowe's
  • Sears

Most stores specializing in Spring gardening, such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Sears and Walmart will be open, as many people will be working in their yards after they finish off their Easter ham.

