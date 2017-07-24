These European beaches don't cost a fortune to visit

1. Sunny Beach, Bulgaria

2. Algarve, Portugal

3. Costa del Sol, Spain

4. Marmaris, Turkey

5. Paphos, Cyprus

6. Costa Blanca, Spain

7. Porec, Croatia

Jetting off to European beach seems like the ultimate dream—but it also sounds like it could cost you a pretty penny. If you're really set on lounging out in the sun overseas, then you'll want to pick somewhere that won't break the bank. It can be hard knowing where to look when you're trying to vacation on a budget. But luckily, we're here to help. Post Office Travel Money just released their list of the cheapest European beach destinations. So now you can go on your dream vacation without having to take out a loan. The report compared average prices of various holiday expenses for one day in the different destinations for items such as sunscreen, three-course dinner, drinks, and more. Here are the top seven cheapest European beaches to visit, based on Post Office Travel Money's data.One day in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria will only set you back $46.78, but you'll get to enjoy everything from beachside resorts, plenty of water sports, and ancient ruins, if you visit the neighboring town of Nessebar, a UNESCO-listed site. You'll also be able to to enjoy your fair share of night life and local food and wine.Algarve, Portugal isn't as inexpensive as Sunny Beach — it will cost you $73.16 a day for all your food, drinks, and necessities — it still ranks high on budget-friendly destinations. This southernmost region of Portugal is known for its picturesque fishing towns, coves, caves, and cliffs, and lively sand strips.For only $76 a day, you can visit Costa del Sol, where you'll have the choice to visit one of its many bustling beaches, whether you prefer the restaurant-filled El Bajondillo, the glitzy Puerto Banus, or the blacksand La Fontanilla. Costa del Sol is also known for its many top-notch golf courses which you can find at various resorts.Bask under the sun along the Turkish Riviera in Marmaris, Turkey, where you can enjoy yourself for just $85.37 a day. Nestled between pine-covered mountains and the water, Marmaris is actually more lively than it is relaxing; it's filled with plenty of nightlife options, from open-air clubs to music venues.If you're a history buff, Paphos, Cyprus is the place for you, as it's the home to a number of sites including a Byzantine castle and a fourth-century Tomb of the Kings. It's also known as the birthplace of the goddess Aphrodite. You can blast into the past all while enjoying stretches of beaches and restaurants for just $94.13 a day.If you're not able to make it to Ibiza or Barcelona, why not try out Costa Blanca, Spain instead? For only $94.68 a day, you can enjoy Costa Blanca's notorious nightlife and numerous beach resorts, or you can head inland to visit some more traditional villages and towns. There are also theme parks, safari parks, and nature reserves to visit, which makes this popular destination a fit for almost any traveler.This historic Roman town of course boasts an impressive coastline, but it also is rich in history in culture, thanks to its ancient palaces, roman temples, the Euphrasian Basilica, and more. In addition to enjoying the water, you can indulge in olive oil and wine tasting, participate in adventure sports, or spend a night out on the town. The cost per day? Only $99.09. h/t: Post Office Travel Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.