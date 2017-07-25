Where to get the lowest prices on school supplies this year

1. Walmart is the king of school supply savings

When you're busy with work, family and all the other random stuff life throws at you (wait, all the kids need new physicals!?), there's no time left to compare prices at all the stores in your area for school supplies. Luckily, the Passionate Penny Pincher blog has got your back. Laurie Hise, the brains behind the blog, created an amazing cheat sheet that compares school supply prices at Walmart, Target, Staples and Office Depot. Of course, the prices will vary depending on your location (and depending on weekly sales!), but this cheat sheet will give you a general overview of where you can find the lowest prices. A few takeaways:This should not come as a surprise, but Walmart beat the other stores in nearly every category. Let's take a pack of 10 Crayola washable markers for instance. Walmart's price was $2.77, while Target's price was $3.99. At Staples you'd pay $3 and at Office Depot, you'd pay $5.Target, Staples and Office Depot have in-house store-brand items that are significantly cheaper than brand-name items, so keep an eye out for those when you shop. The cheat sheet focused mostly on well-known school supply brands, such as Crayola and Elmers, which skewed the results just a bit.Ah yes, Amazon. How could we forget you? The cheat sheet also doesn't cover Amazon, so you might want to do a little poking around there before you commit to visiting one of the stores on the list. Plus, time is money, so if you don't have to leave your house to buy school supplies (although your kids might protest!), Amazon can help with that too. Got Amazon Prime ? Even better. That free two-day shipping is a lifesaver.Head over to PassionatePennyPincher.com to download the full cheat sheet today. All you have to do is sign up for the blog's email list. Then you'll receive a link in your inbox that take you to the cheat sheet!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.