Big Lots coupon: Save up to $40 in stores and online

Get $40 off your purchase of $200

Get $20 off your purchase of $100

Get $10 off your purchase of $50

Big Lots is the best for browsing—so much random stuff at such dirt-cheap prices. If you were planning to do a little browsing at Big Lots this weekend, take this coupon with you and save up to $40 on your purchase. Here are the details:You can use the promo codeonline or print out the coupon and bring it to your local Big Lots store. The store is limiting this deal to one coupon per customer per transaction—but you can always bring a friend! This deal is good through July 29.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.