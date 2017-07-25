Build a wooden truck with your kids at the Home Depot

The Home Depot is obviously your go-to for home repair, gardening and more, but did you know the store also offers fun Saturday activities for you and the kids? Because it most certainly does. For example, on Saturday, Aug. 5 you can stop by participating Home Depot stores and build a wooden Penske truck with your kids—for free. It's pretty cool that the Home Depot is here to help when you need it most. Need a kid-friendly activity ? Home Depot's got your back. Need to learn how to add backsplash in your kitchen? Well, they can help you out with that, too. You see, Home Depot also offers adult-only classes that will teach you how to lay tile and more—but, they also have these kid-approved classes. In this particular session, you'll get to put together a wooden truck and then customize it with paint and stickers. So, when you're finished, your child will get to walk away with a finished toy that they can continue to play with long after the workshop has finished. Pretty cool, huh? Your child will also leave with a certificate of completion and an apron from the workshop, which could come in handy around the house later on, too!Since there will be paint involved, it may be a good idea to dress the kids in their "this can get dirty" clothing, but it's nice to know that Home Depot will supply aprons as well. You know, just in case things get extra messy! You'll have to check your local Home Depot online to see if its offering this class on Aug. 5, and if they are, you can plan on it running from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. local time. You can register for the workshop online. If you attend this Home Depot workshop and like it, then definitely keep checking back in about more workshops you can attend with your family. The Home Depot's offering them throughout the year, so keep your Saturdays open.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.