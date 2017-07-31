You can get $15 off when you spend $50 at Target

Target has a great deal going on this week.
When you spend $50 on household supplies, you can save $15 at checkout.
When you add at least $50 worth of select products to your cart online, the promo code CLEAN will automatically be applied at checkout.
From there, you can have the items shipped to your store, or you can select "Order Pickup" to grab them at your local Target.
We poked around in the offer details, and didn't see anything that mentioned this deal being available in stores.
But, as we mentioned earlier, you can place your order online with the discount, and then pick it up at your local Target.
If you choose the delivery option, you can get free shipping since you're spending over $35.
This deal ends Aug. 5, so be sure to take advantage before it expires!
Make sure to add at least $50 worth of items to your cart before taxes, or you won't see the promo code applied.
Here are some of the items that are included in this deal.
Clorox Disinfecting Wipes
Um, can you ever have too many Clorox wipes? I mean seriously—these things are basically magical.
This three-pack is $9.99 at Target.