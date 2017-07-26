The best deals from JCPenney's Black Friday in July sale

It's on through Saturday, July 29.

This sale is online only

Use the promo code BUYNOW37 at checkout for an extra 30 percent off

at checkout for an extra 30 percent off Get free shipping when you spend $99

Get free shipping when you have your items shipped to a store

Arizona Crochet Tunic Top For Girls

Arizona Pep Girls Flat Sandals

Kids' Backpack

Boys' Graphic T-Shirts

If you ask me, it's waaaay too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving. But JCPenney is having a November-inspired sale this week with their "Black Friday in July" event. We know you're busy so we saved you the trouble of having to sift through the sale to find the best deals. We found them for you! But first, here are the details of the sale:If you're not into the whole online shopping thing, JCPenney will give you $10 off your purchase of $25 or more with this coupon (you can also score this same deal online with the promo code). That coupon is also good for an extra 15 percent off select furniture, mattresses, custom blinds and shades. It's also good for an extra 10 percent off select watches and salon products. Without further ado, here are some of the deals we found during JCPenney's Black Friday in July sale:This girls' top comes in six colors and is on sale for $7.99 (regularly $20). With the extra 30 percent off, you'll pay just $5.59. It's always a good idea to stock up on basics and this colorful tee is sure to be a hit.Yes, summer is almost over, but chances are your kiddo is going to be wearing sandals until at least the end of September (and there's always next summer to think about!). These Arizona flat sandals are on sale for $14.99 (regularly $35), but with the extra discount, they're knocked down even further to just $10.49.This is a sweet deal: this kids' backpack is on sale for $6 but with the extra discount you'll pay just $4.20.This awesome graphic t-shirt for boys is on sale for $4.99 (regularly $16). With the discount, the price drops to just $3.49, which is a steal.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.