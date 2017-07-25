You can snag Converse sneakers for as low as $18 at Kohl's

Class High-Top Converse For Adults

Baby Converse Marked Down

Women's Shoreline Shoes

When you're staring at your closet and there's absolutely nothing to wear in there, you might as well throw on a pair of jeans, a comfy t-shirt and a pair of Converse sneakers. Good news: Kohl's has a bunch of Converse shoes on sale for men, women and kids right now. Of course, sales like this often mean a retailer is trying to get rid of some inventory, so you likely won't find your size in every color and style. But it's worth digging around to see if they happen to have a pair of high-tops you can't live without in your size! It's not clear if you'll also find these sale prices in Kohl's stores—it's best to call ahead and ask first. Plus, the range of sizes and styles that your local Kohl's has is likely to be different than what's available online. In the meantime, you can get free shipping when you spend $75 or free shipping when you have your shoes sent to your local Kohl's store. You can also redeem your Kohl's cash and YES2YOU rewards on these Converse markdowns. Here are some of the deals we found at Kohl's:How cute are these lilac high-top Converse sneakers ? They're on sale for $18 (regularly $60).If looking at these baby Converse shoes doesn't cause you to melt, I don't know what will. This two-pack of "sneaker" booties is on sale for $11.25 (regularly $15).These are like classic low-top Converse sneakers but with twist—they slip on easily. Kohl's has two colors marked down right now , green glow and wild mango. These shoes are on sale for $27.50 (regularly $55).

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.