Disney work-from-home customer service rep jobs available

If you've always dreamed of working for Disney, now's your chance! If you're lucky enough to live in Texas, Georgia, Nevada, Florida or North Carolina, Disney Store is hiring Guest Service Representatives in those states. Even better, you can do your job in your pajamas, because these positions are work-from-home!Some of the job duties include assisting guests by answering inbound calls and emails, contacting guests via outbound call, and escalating issues to appropriate supervisors/management. All Disney employees are referred to as "Cast Members," and this position is no different. The job listing says it's the Cast Member's responsibility to create "magical moments for guests of all ages." So do you have what it takes? Disney is looking for candidates with excellent communication skills and a reliable, high-speed internet connection. Other desired qualifications include a customer-focused attitude, strong attention to detail, computer proficiency including online shopping experience, and demonstrated success working as a member of a team.While you don't need a college degree, a high school diploma or equivalent is required. Disney is especially looking for bilingual candidates, who can write and speak fluent Spanish as well as English. Shifts are varied and may include holidays and weekends. Disney is consistently ranked as a great company to work for. In May, Disney snagged the ninth spot on LinkedIn's list of Top 50 Companies To Work For . The annual ranking takes into account LinkedIn users' interest in a company's jobs, interest in a company's brand, and employee retention. Earlier in 2017, the company was ranked number one within the entertainment industry on Fortune's list of "World's Most Admired Companies." Disney also made Glassdoor.com's list of best companies for employee perks and benefits . Disney is among a growing list of prominent companies that offer work-at-home flexibility. Other corporations that offer remote positions include Adobe, Amazon, Apple, Verizon, Salesforce, Uber and Airbnb.

