The Disney Store is having a huge sale right now

Disney Emoji Platform Flip Flops For Girls

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" Mug

Mickey Mouse Popsicle Molds

Exciting Updates Coming To Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World Theme Parks

Magic Kingdom

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Epcot

Walt Disney World Resorts

Disney Skyliner

Minnie Van Service

Riders will use the Lyft app to request a ride while on Walt Disney World property.

Riders can pay directly through the app

A Walt Disney World Cast Member (employee) can pick up up to seven passengers. This includes up to two car seats at no extra cost.

The service costs $20 per one-way trip per party.

Minnie Vans will run from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.