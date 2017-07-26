The 12 Best, Easiest Ideas for Earning Cash

1. Take Some Surveys

2. Open a High-Yield Savings Account

3. Sell Your Plasma

4. Join A Focus Group

5. Call 211

6. Become a Driver

7. Sell Your Textbooks

8. Have A Party

9. Crowdfund Your Rent

10. Become A Tutor

11. Sell Your Old Clothes

12. Become a Secret shopper

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.