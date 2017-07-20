Hertz Has Open Work-From-Home Jobs

Awesome, well-paying work from home jobs are hard to find. That's why we're so excited about the new positions offered by Hertz, the rental car company. These sales specialist jobs come with a $150 sign-on bonus, plus an extra $500 bonus guaranteed during the first month of bonus eligibility. Hertz says employees can also earn up to $1,100 in bonuses total over the first year. Not bad for a job you can do from the comfort of your own home, right?The sales specialist's responsibilities include assisting Hertz customers through a pleasant customer experience via video, including vehicle selection, rental transactions, sales and upgrades, resolving complaints and more. Basically, you'll help customers choose and rent cars, interacting with them via a state-of-the-art video system. (You can view a full list of work-from-home jobs available at Hertz by visiting their career's page and typing "work from home" into the search field .) The Express Rent sales specialist job from Hertz is a full-time job, working 40 hours a week at a base hourly pay. Hours are between 11:00 a.m. and 9:30 p.m., with flexibility within the seven days of the week. Days, nights, weekends and holidays will be required. Overtime is also a possibility with the sales specialist position. Hertz requires virtual training for five weeks for the candidates chosen. In addition to possible bonuses, working for Hertz includes other perks and benefits, like rental car discounts. So how do you qualify for this gig? You'll need one year of sales and customer service experience, plus good typing, computer and map skills. Because you'll be interacting via video, you'll have to maintain a professional appearance (in other words, no working in your pajamas!).The Express Rents Sales Specialist job with Hertz could be a great opportunity to start a flexible and challenging new career if you have experience in sales. Even better? Getting in on the ground floor of this new video technology in the car rental sector could have far-reaching benefits for your career down the line.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.